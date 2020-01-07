Decision on new turbines at Kronospan deferred over air quality checks

Kronospan based in Chirk wants to replace two of its three existing power engines with gas models at the plant.

But worried residents and Chirk Town Council have raised objections over the effects of noise and dust pollution from the Holyhead Road site on quality if life in the border town, despite checks finding that the levels are "well below" the monitoring standards.

The Kronospan

However, last night Wrexham Council's planning committee voted by 11 to 3 to defer a decision over the application by one month to explore if an independent air quality monitoring system could be installed in the Chirk community rather than in the factory grounds.

Planning committee member Councillor Frank Hemmings said: "This is an opportunity to regain the trust of the community. If they come back and talk to us we have got to move forward together and build a better rapport between the community and the company."

The scheme is among series of bids put forward as part of the firm’s Vision 2020 programme, which will see around £200 million invested in the site.