Chess players check in for big tournament

Shropshire Chess Congress was held over the weekend at the premises of Wrekin Housing Trust in Telford town centre and competitors ranged from a super-strong Grandmaster and several International Masters to promising juniors.

“We have had another successful tournament,” said joint organiser Steve Rooney.

“We have some good strong players including several titled players in the Open section.”

Top prize in this strongest section was £1,000 for the winner, with £300 top prizes in the other three sections covering all playing strengths.

The field included local hopefuls and others who had travelled long distances.

“One person flew in from Vietnam, although not just for the congress. He got a draw against Stephen Gordon, a Grandmaster.

“And we have had four or five Scottish players, and one from Northern Ireland.”

All players, unless they opted for a bye, played five games over the weekend, being paired in each round against an opponent on equal points, meaning in the fifth and final round the leading contenders were going head to head.

Advertising

Thirteen-year-old Dillan Duke from Herefordshire had a perfect score as he went into his personal showdown against Oliver Davies from Alsager, but the youngster was beaten after a tough fight.

Sadly it was not a vintage year for Shropshire players taking part as all the main prizes were won by players from “away,” and in particular that top prize of a grand in the Open, in which the strongest players play, went to Joseph McPhillips, on 4.5 points – players get a point for a win, half a point for a draw, and nothing for a loss.

Rooney said everything went smoothly from the organisational point of view although there was one unexpected challenge when a player asked if it was all right to vape.

A check of the rules of the governing chess body FIDE confirmed that it was not.

“FIDE rules about smoking include vaping. FIDE defines smoking to include vaping.”

While for some there was the satisfaction of a good tournament, for others there was disappointment, as exemplified when in the penultimate round one young boy loudly burst into tears when things didn’t go as he had hoped on the board.