Stabbing update:Police arrest wanted 33-year-old suspect over Telford incident

By Deborah Hardiman | News | Published:

Officers have arrested a 33-year-old man they were trying to trace in relation to the stabbing of a teenager in Telford.

A teenager was stabbed after an altercation, in St John Street, Wellington, in the early hours of Friday

West Merica Police said Yasar Mehmood was arrested on Friday night on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was arrested in relation to an incident where an 18-year-old man suffered stab wounds resulting in “potentially life-changing” injuries, in St John Street, Wellington, in the early hours of December 27.

Detectives launched an appeal for information on the whereabouts of the suspect stating that the 33-year-old, of Windsor Road, in Wellington, was is believed to have been in the area at the time of the alleged stabbing.

The force said Mehmood "remains in custody".

Another man, Mubasher Mehmood, 24, of the same address, has already been charged with offences of attempted murder, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive in relation to the incident. He is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court later this month.

A third man, aged 18, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder was released on police bail earlier this week.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

