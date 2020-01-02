Sky's the limit for Telford animal rescue service

Registered operator Anis Byron has been a lifelong animal foster carer. Now, 21, she is officially launching Limitless Rescue to provide safe havens for domestic pets and wildlife that may need looking after.

The newly expanded service is now promoting its activities online and is attracting between five and 10 calls a day from anxious pet owners.

She personally looking after a mouse, five kittens, three cats, and two rabbits at her home, in Sutton Hill, with others placed in the care of 12 other fostering sites, and she as another 11 carers awaiting pets.

The former Madeley Academy pupil says: "We have about 16 animals at the moment. We have rehomed 20 animals since we launched on November 1. I managed to get a team together in August and managed to rehome a German Shepherd.

"I've been involved in animal rescuing since I was a child. My dad Dave is well known in the area for his wildlife rescue work.

"A lot of people knew I'd been taking in pets and were contacting me in any case. I've decided to extend what we've been doing by taking in domestic pets and and wildlife that need help."

Miss Byron, who suffers from absence epilepsy, explains: "Due to my health condition I have always struggled, so I've decided to throw myself full time into Limitless from now on.

"It's taking up all my time now.

"We get by due to the donations of food, supplies and cages," she adds.

Donations can be left at Haygate Veterinary Centre branches in Wellington, Oakengates, Tweedale, Lawley and Muxton.

More details are on 07305 429434.