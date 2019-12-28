Police appeal after cafe break-in near Ironbridge

It was the second time in 18 months that thieves broke into The Green Wood Cafe, in Coalbrookdale, leaving it in a mess. The premises is open for business.

Officers have been are carrying out inquiries following the incident at the centre, in Station Road, which happened between 5pm and 8am on December 22 into 23.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 141s 231219. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Stolen items include a collection tin containing cash in aid of The Small Woods Association which is based in the same building and the cafe's tips jar.

Since the burglary cafe bosses have set up an online funding appeal for the association which has so far attracted £210 from 20 donors.

The association hosts community events and workshops. To donate visit facebook.com/thegreenwoodcafe