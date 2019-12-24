Shropshire fire service warning over recalled washing machines

The fire service said people should follow the advice issued by Whirlpool in unplugging the device and not using it.

The recall affects certain models on washing machines made between 2014 and 2018.

The machines are being recalled owing to a fault with the door lock, which poses a fire risk. Owners of washing machines from Indesit and Hotpoint purchased since 2014 are urged to check its model number.

Rabinder Dhami, prevention manager for community fire safety, said: "“The advice from the fire service is to be cautious and follow the advice issued by Whirlpool to unplug your washing machine and not use it.

“If your washing machine is not affected, you do not need to worry – it is safe to use as normal."

The warning comes as a family's Christmas presents were destroyed in a washing machine blaze.

Kerry Trow and her family were forced to flee their house in Middletown, between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, when the Hotpoint appliance burst into flames in the middle of the night.

If your washing machine is affected, once you register it, Whirlpool will contact you to either have it replaced free of charge with a like-for-like model or have a free-of-charge in-home repair of your current machine.

For more information visit washingmachinerecall.whirlpool.co.uk