Jailed: Men stabbed man in daylight robbery in middle of Shrewsbury

Luke Pritchard, 21, and accomplice Simon Llewellyn, aged 40, stabbed and punched Gary Ryan in the attack then stole his wallet and phone shortly after 8.30am on March 25.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the incident took place on the steps between Castle Street and Raven Meadows after Pritchard caught wind of an investigation into County Lines drug activity. And he for some reason he blamed the victim for the police attention.

Judge Anthony Lowe said: "I have no doubt that on that Monday morning that you armed yourself with the knife intending to find Mr Ryan. When he denied involvement, that was when the violence started.

"There were repeated blows with the knife. At no point on the video do we see you transfer the knife from one hand to the other. I counted 14 blows."

Pritchard, of Copthorne Road, and Llewellyn, of Pulrose Walk, both in Shrewsbury, had issues with illegal drugs and alcohol.

Pritchard admitted robbing the victim and possession of a bladed article at an earlier hearing.

Mr Stephen Scully mitigating for Pritchard said: "There is genuine remorse from him. He has been in custody for nine months."

Accomplice Llewellyn who denied the offences, was found guilty of robbery following a trial held in October. The victim's ordeal was captured by street cameras and the footage played to the jury.

He was also found guilty of two charges of having knives without a good reason, and one of handling stolen goods.

During the trial a witness stated how he heard shouting and then saw two men struggling with each other. He stated that he saw a knife. He then reported it to the police.

He also stated the victim said he had been stabbed in the back before collapsing.

Pritchard was jailed for six years for the offences minus time already spend on prison remand.

Llewellyn was jailed for a total of three years.

They must serve half the terms before being released on licence.

Llewellyn was also found not guilty of separate charges of false imprisonment and theft following the trial.