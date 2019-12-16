Advertising
Suspect arrested after two-car crash near Oswestry
A man was arrested after a two-car crash near Oswestry. West Mercia Police was called to Old Chirk Road, in Weston Rhyn, at about 6.25pm following reports of a collision on Monday.
Crews based at Oswestry and Chirk fire stations attended to disconnect the car batteries and to clear debris from the carriageway before leaving the scene at 6.52pm.
Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said a man was arrested in connection with the incident.
A police Twitter post stated: "RTC Chirk Rd Weston Rhyn. Man arrested at the scene for failing a roadside breath test."
