Suspect arrested after two-car crash near Oswestry

Damaged car

Crews based at Oswestry and Chirk fire stations attended to disconnect the car batteries and to clear debris from the carriageway before leaving the scene at 6.52pm.

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said a man was arrested in connection with the incident.

A police Twitter post stated: "RTC Chirk Rd Weston Rhyn. Man arrested at the scene for failing a roadside breath test."