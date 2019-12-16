Dyfed-Powys Police tackle drink assaults after over 400 incidents

Now a family have spoken of their distress after the husband's night out resulted in him being badly hurt during an assault.

Couple Stacey and Paul Williams are backing a police campaign to tackle alcohol-related assaults after he suffered fractures and bleeds on the brain.

Speaking as part of Dyfed-Powys Police’s Just Walk Away campaign the family have shared the impact on their lives after he was among of 436 people who reported an assault where alcohol was a factor.

Mrs Williams said: “It’s taken a toll on all of us. At the time, our little boy had just turned one, and I was pregnant, so it was very hard. I kept thinking ‘why us?’ but I had to stay strong. I had to step up and be the father figure as well as a mother.

“Even now, it’s just as difficult as when he was in hospital. Having a newborn is not the easiest time anyway. Any parent will know that. The lack of sleep, and stress of it all is huge – so to be faced with this on top of it all is the last thing you would want.”

She thought he had been struck by a car due to his head being covered in blood.

Consequences

“He was in a bad way. He was throwing up blood, and it was at that point we knew it was serious. We didn’t know the extent of the damage until he went to hospital.

“I didn’t leave his side. It was very upsetting to see him like that, and not know if he would pull through. When you hear doctors saying there are four bleeds on the brain, you know that’s not good.

“He had a close call.”

Mr and Mrs Williams said they hope that by sharing their experience others will stop and think about the consequences of their actions.

“For Paul it has been awful,” Mrs Williams said. “He is a proud man, and having to ask for help is really hard for him. He’s had to give up his business dreams, and he’s lost his confidence. It’s just not him.

“I’m having flashbacks, and have to stop myself thinking about what could have happened. The thought of the kids losing their father is the worst of it.

“This isn’t something you’d want anyone to go through. It shouldn’t have happened to him. It shouldn’t happen to anyone.”

For help contact www.carmarthenshire.gov.wales/home/council-services/social-care-health/drugs-alcohol-misuse/