Shropshire and Telford gets funding support for overseas trade shows

Grants are available for small and medium-sized enterprises across the Marches into meet some of the cost of attending shows and taking advantage of new export opportunities.

Events include food show The International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta, Georgia from January 23-30; Toronto Gift Fair in Toronto from January 26-30; and health show Arab Health, in Dubai, from January 27-30.

Companies must be prepared to contribute at least £2,000 – of which around half would be covered by ERDF – and the money can used towards flights, accommodation and events.

Vital

Marches Growth Hub chairman Paul Hinkins said support could play a vital part in helping businesses on their way to attracting orders abroad.

“We know from experience that trade shows are worth their weight in gold when it comes to developing contacts and being able to get your products into new markets.

“There is funding available through the European Regional Development Fund(ERDF) to help SMEs with their international growth aspirations, including visiting or exhibiting at a variety of key international events, but it needs to be taken up by the end of January 2020.

"The funding must be used to stimulate new activity, such as exploring new markets, and there are grants of between £1,000 and £10,000 available subject to specific eligibility criteria,” Mr Hinkins said.

Deadline for applications is January 31 and interested businesses should contact the Department for Trade and Industry’s regional European Regional Development team at erdf@wmchambers.co.uk or on 0121 6071770.

Other industry shows include fashion and IT.