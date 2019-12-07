Huge crowds flock to Oswestry Christmas Parade

Rotary groups operating in the area join forces to hold the annual festival as thousands of people line the route of to watch the traditional carnival floats and individuals compete for the best dressed prize.

Oswestry Fire Station staff who led the parade, residents and community groups took to Twitter to post pictures and comments as part of the fun.

The proceeds from the event is donated to charities in the area.

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team posted: "A big turn out of floats today. Great stuff."

Lynn Hughes posted: "Love Christmas parade day. So wonderful to see everyone happy & having fun. Well done."

Excited @Miller_DL posted a message to tennis champion Andy Murray: "@andy_murray my son and his football team mates on their Christmas float - theme Great British Icons - tennis racquet was handy for hitting sweets into the crowd #Oswestrychristmasparade #oswestryboysandgirlsfootballclub."

While Claire Jones posted: " @ClaireJones82 Enjoyed the Oswestry Christmas parade this morning, lovely to see all the @TnsAcademy players and coaches enjoying themselves."

"This huge event has become one of the highlights of the year raising thousands of pounds for local charities," said Oswestry mayor Councillor John Price.

The parade followed a route via Lower Brook Street, Church Street dividing at Cross Street and Willow Street before joining in Oswald Road.

Even more images. A big turn out of floats today. Great stuff. pic.twitter.com/eh2oYfr4SK — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) December 7, 2019