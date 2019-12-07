Advertising
Car leaves road in Oswestry crash
Two cars were damaged in a crash in Oswestry. One of the vehicles left the road during the incident which happened on the A5 between the B5009 at Queens Head and Mile End Island at about 4.35pm today.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said three crews including its Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Baschurch and Oswestry. Officers from West Mercia Police also attended the scene.
The brigade's website stated: "Road traffic collision involving two privately owned cars one of which has left the carriageway. No persons trapped."
The crews left the area at 5pm.
