'I'm just glad I've got her home' - Anne, 87, recovering after being hit by van in Newport

Terry Kingsbury went to the aid of his wife Anne following the accident.

She was struck by a reversing Ford Transit in St Mary’s Street on the morning of Friday, November 22.

Mr Kingsbury, 86, said: “I was coming to collect her so I parked outside the church and walked around the corner. I saw all the police everywhere and I asked someone what had happened. They told me an old lady had been hit by a van. Then I looked down and saw her shoes and socks I put on for her in the morning under the van.”

Mrs Kingsbury, who used to work at Burton Borough School helping with rural studies, was standing with her back to a white Ford Transit when it reversed and knocked her down.

The scene is St Mary's Street, Newport

Emergency services rushed to her aid and the air ambulance landed nearby at Burton Borough School before she was flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

In the aftermath a police cordon was in place outside Central Square nightclub as investigators took photographs and tried to establish what happened.

Mrs Kingsbury suffered a broken arm, head injuries and damaged ribs.

Advertising

“She’s doing well and she’s on the mend so we’re very thankful,” said Terry, who worked at Allied in Ketley for 40 years.

“She’s got her arm in a cast and her ribs are pretty sore.

See also:

Advertising

“I wanted to express our thanks to the emergency services and members of the public. I want them to know how much I appreciate their help.

“Guner’o cafe were great. They were providing refreshments for people and there was another cafe doing the same.”

Now the couple can look forward to Christmas together and seeing their family. They have three children, three grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Terry said: “I’m just glad I’ve got her home now.”

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and will return to the police station at a later date.