Menu

Advertising

Telford stripper warned he could end up in prison if he doesn't mend his ways

By Rory Smith | Telford | News | Published:

Telford & Wrekin Council has warned a male stripper convicted twice of fraud that a third time could see him end up in prison.

Andrew Goodyer aka Rebellion the stripper

Andrew Goodyer, also known by his stage name, Rebellion, was given a suspended sentence, ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and pay £250 court costs when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday after his £3,900 fraud was exposed.

The 41-year-old claimed £2,300 in council tax support and £1,600 in discretionary housing payments while earning money as a stripper.

Angie Astley, assistant director of customer & neighbourhood services said: “This is the second time he has been convicted of fraud.

"This time he has been given a suspended sentence.

"I hope this time it serves as a warning that, if he does it again, he could find himself in prison.”

Goodyer previously received a community order in April 2015 following a joint prosecution by Telford & Wrekin Council and the Department for Work and Pensions for swindling the taxpayer out of more than £18,000 in benefits payments while working as a stripper and claiming to be too sick to work.

News Telford Local Hubs Crime
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News