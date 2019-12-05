Telford stripper warned he could end up in prison if he doesn't mend his ways

Andrew Goodyer, also known by his stage name, Rebellion, was given a suspended sentence, ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and pay £250 court costs when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday after his £3,900 fraud was exposed.

The 41-year-old claimed £2,300 in council tax support and £1,600 in discretionary housing payments while earning money as a stripper.

Angie Astley, assistant director of customer & neighbourhood services said: “This is the second time he has been convicted of fraud.

"This time he has been given a suspended sentence.

"I hope this time it serves as a warning that, if he does it again, he could find himself in prison.”

Goodyer previously received a community order in April 2015 following a joint prosecution by Telford & Wrekin Council and the Department for Work and Pensions for swindling the taxpayer out of more than £18,000 in benefits payments while working as a stripper and claiming to be too sick to work.