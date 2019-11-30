State of Shropshire's birds revealed in new book

In a first-of-its-kind project, the results of six years of observations over the county, including Telford and Wrekin by over 650 local birdwatchers have revealed how our birds are faring in both the winter and breeding seasons.

Both buzzard and raven have spread right across the county from their stronghold in the hills of the south-west since the previous breeding season survey in 1985-90 while red kite was found breeding for the first time in living memory in 2005 and now might be seen anywhere in Shropshire. The popular and colourful great spotted woodpecker has increased its numbers threefold since 1997, and now visits many gardens in Shropshire, especially those with bird feeders.

Four other common and widespread species (chiffchaff, blackcap, goldfinch and mallard) have also doubled their numbers since 1997 and Canada goose, greylag goose, nuthatch and the conifer-loving siskin have significantly expanded their ranges. The blackcap, formerly a summer migrant warbler, has become a frequent visitor to gardens in winter, especially in areas with milder conditions, such as gardens around larger towns and in the river valleys.

Egyptian goose, common tern, lesser black-backed gull, firecrest and Mediterranean gull have all been found breeding for the first time.

The Birds of Shropshire confirms that many of the country's favourite familiar and garden birds have shown little change in either numbers or range. Blackbird, blue tit, carrion crow, dunnock, magpie, robin and wren remain common.

Unfortunately, not all the news the book reports is welcome, especially with respect to the birds of our farmland habitats. The native grey partridge was numerous and very widespread 25 years ago but has now largely disappeared and that traditional harbinger of spring, the cuckoo, has disappeared from more than half of the county.

Shropshire’s breeding populations of lapwing and curlew are only a quarter of what they were 25 years ago and are found in far fewer places.

Nightingale, hawfinch, redshank and ring ouzel all bred in Shropshire before 1990, but no longer do so. Spotted flycatcher, tawny owl, tree sparrow, turtle dove, willow tit and little owl have also disappeared from more than a quarter of the county and turtle dove may have disappeared altogether, as there have been no confirmed breeding records since 1995.

Seven other familiar and widespread species (starling, willow warbler, long-tailed tit, collared dove, chaffinch, rook and yellowhammer) have declined by more than 20 per cent since 1997.

Regrettably, there were more losers than winners overall: 15 bird species significantly increased their range whereas the range of 38 species showed a significant decrease.

The book also shows that many summer visitors to Shropshire are now arriving much earlier, as well as other impacts of global warming.

Leo Smith, editor and compiler of The Birds of Shropshire, said: “The book is the most comprehensive record of the county’s bird life ever published. It was started to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the formation of Shropshire Ornithological Society, and it will shape the conservation priorities in the county for the foreseeable future.

“I’m amazed at the speed of large-scale change for many species, some welcome increases but many more losses."

The book is available in bookstores and from the publisher, Liverpool University Press after from tomorrow.