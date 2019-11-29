Advertising
Haggis supper near Shrewsbury for laddies and lassies
Kilts are optional for a Robbie Burns supper organised by Telford Centre Rotary Club which will feature a piper and be followed by a ceilidh.
The event, which is open to all, is at the Wroxeter Hotel, near Shrewsbury, on January 24 at 6.30pm for 7.15pm.
The menu will include haggis meat, or vegetarian option, along with tatties, buttered neeps, and "a tot of whisky and mustard sauce."
Tickets are £26 each and from Sonia at burnssupper@landau.co.uk.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment