Haggis supper near Shrewsbury for laddies and lassies

By Toby Neal | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

Kilts are optional for a Robbie Burns supper organised by Telford Centre Rotary Club which will feature a piper and be followed by a ceilidh.

Burns Night

The event, which is open to all, is at the Wroxeter Hotel, near Shrewsbury, on January 24 at 6.30pm for 7.15pm.

The menu will include haggis meat, or vegetarian option, along with tatties, buttered neeps, and "a tot of whisky and mustard sauce."

Tickets are £26 each and from Sonia at burnssupper@landau.co.uk.

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal
Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

