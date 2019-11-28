Advertising
Wolves fans attacked by hooligans in second night of Porto violence
Wolves fans were attacked by an "organised group" of hooligans in Porto in a second night of violence in the city.
The travelling supporters were involved in several clashes after being targeted by hooligans believed to be supporters of Belgian club Standard Liege.
Thousands of Wolves fans have been arriving in Porto over the last few days ahead of the team's match in Braga tonight.
WATCH: Police break-up Porto trouble
Meanwhile Standard Liege supporters have been travelling through Porto on the way to Guimaraes, where they are playing Vitoria SC just after the Wolves match.
Videos shared on social media show chairs being thrown and Wolves fans involved in street confrontations with groups of men dressed all in black last night.
One video shows a small group of men, believed to be Wolves fans, standing off against a much larger group who are believed to be Belgians.
WATCH: Chairs thrown in city centre fight
Advertising
Chairs, poles and other missiles are thrown as the two groups face off in Filipa de Lencastre Square in the city centre.
The video starts as chairs are thrown outside the FE Wine & Club bar before showing a running fight up the hill towards the Infante Sagres hotel.
Further footage, filmed just 200 metres away from the FE Wine & Club, shows a man being kicked and beaten by a group of around 15 men outside the Adega Sports Bar on Rua de Jose Falcao.
Advertising
Other clips showed clashes on streets down the hill closer to the Douro River.
Lifelong supporter Steve Plant was among those caught up in the trouble and filmed footage of Portugese police dispersing a crowd in the city centre.
He said the video was taken as the police confronted Belgian supporters who had just attacked well-behaved Wolves fans, near where families and children had been enjoying the atmosphere.
Mr Plant said police used rubber bullets to break up the disturbance and described the Standard Liege fans as a "proper organised group".
Meanwhile on Tuesday evening Wolves fans were reportedly charged at by a similar black-clad group of hooligans, with one fan left with a fractured cheek bone, fractured eye socket and a broken nose.
The number of arrests is not yet known.
Fans from the UK and Belgium were congregating in the Portugese capital ahead of their respective Europa League matches in nearby cities tonight.
Wolves' match starts at 5.55pm local time in Braga, around 30 miles away from Porto, where fans have been in good spirits and there is not understood to have been any violence.
Wolves sold out their allocation of 2,000 tickets, with official away tickets being collected from Braga city centre today, but around 6,000 supporters are believed to have travelled to Portugal.
Meanwhile Standard Liege are playing Vitoria SC at 8pm in Guimaraes, which is 25 miles away from Porto and 10 miles away from Braga.
Wolves and the Foreign Office have been approached for comment.
Most Read
'Extremely insulting': Kuldip Sahota accused of 'talking through his turban' by Philip Dunne at Shropshire hustings
From 'upset tummy' to terminal cancer: Father of four young children's harsh reality of knowing clock is ticking
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.