Wolves fans attacked by hooligans in second night of Porto violence

The travelling supporters were involved in several clashes after being targeted by hooligans believed to be supporters of Belgian club Standard Liege.

Thousands of Wolves fans have been arriving in Porto over the last few days ahead of the team's match in Braga tonight.

WATCH: Police break-up Porto trouble

Wolves fans caught up in Porto violence

Meanwhile Standard Liege supporters have been travelling through Porto on the way to Guimaraes, where they are playing Vitoria SC just after the Wolves match.

Videos shared on social media show chairs being thrown and Wolves fans involved in street confrontations with groups of men dressed all in black last night.

One video shows a small group of men, believed to be Wolves fans, standing off against a much larger group who are believed to be Belgians.

WATCH: Chairs thrown in city centre fight

Advertising

Wolves and Standard Liege fans clash in Porto

Chairs, poles and other missiles are thrown as the two groups face off in Filipa de Lencastre Square in the city centre.

The video starts as chairs are thrown outside the FE Wine & Club bar before showing a running fight up the hill towards the Infante Sagres hotel.

Further footage, filmed just 200 metres away from the FE Wine & Club, shows a man being kicked and beaten by a group of around 15 men outside the Adega Sports Bar on Rua de Jose Falcao.

Advertising

Other clips showed clashes on streets down the hill closer to the Douro River.

A man is attacked by a large group on Rua de Jose Falcao

Lifelong supporter Steve Plant was among those caught up in the trouble and filmed footage of Portugese police dispersing a crowd in the city centre.

He said the video was taken as the police confronted Belgian supporters who had just attacked well-behaved Wolves fans, near where families and children had been enjoying the atmosphere.

There is not understood to have been any trouble in Braga

Mr Plant said police used rubber bullets to break up the disturbance and described the Standard Liege fans as a "proper organised group".

Meanwhile on Tuesday evening Wolves fans were reportedly charged at by a similar black-clad group of hooligans, with one fan left with a fractured cheek bone, fractured eye socket and a broken nose.

I've gone to Portugal to watch #wolves play in Europe... and around 40 belgian Standard Liege fans steamed the pub I was standing outside of and attacked me.

Fractured cheek bone.. fractured eye socket, broken nose and a split lip. pic.twitter.com/9rGrLfoRH1 — Daz Poz (@DazPoz) November 27, 2019

The number of arrests is not yet known.

Fans from the UK and Belgium were congregating in the Portugese capital ahead of their respective Europa League matches in nearby cities tonight.

Wolves' match starts at 5.55pm local time in Braga, around 30 miles away from Porto, where fans have been in good spirits and there is not understood to have been any violence.

Wolves sold out their allocation of 2,000 tickets, with official away tickets being collected from Braga city centre today, but around 6,000 supporters are believed to have travelled to Portugal.

Meanwhile Standard Liege are playing Vitoria SC at 8pm in Guimaraes, which is 25 miles away from Porto and 10 miles away from Braga.

Wolves and the Foreign Office have been approached for comment.