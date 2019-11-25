Investigation underway after a car found ablaze near Telford

Firefighters wearing breathing gear used water and specialist cameras to tackle the blaze which was deliberately started.

A crew based at Wellington attended along with a fire investigation officer. The incident which was reported shortly after 4.30pm on November 22 has been reported to West Mercia Police.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force on 101.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service posted on social media: "At 16.34hrs 22.11.19 @SFRS_Wellington crews attended a car fire at Crudgington Moor Lane Kynnersley car on fire.

"Fire Investigation called out and confirmed deliberate ignition. If you have any information ring @TelfordCops on 101 (Ref 569-s-221119) or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800555111."