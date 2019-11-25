Flood alert remains in place for Shropshire

Motorists and pedestrians are being urged to heed warnings and to avoid low lying roads and footpaths near watercourses and rivers between Wolverley near Shrewsbury and Newport.

The government's flood Information Service stated: "River levels are high but steady at the Tern-Walcot river gauge as a result of recent rainfall in an already saturated catchment. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland continues.

"Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport. Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

"Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high over the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."