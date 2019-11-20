Bring joy to youngsters: Toys begin to roll in for appeal

Once more the Shropshire Star is joining forces with our partners at Storage King to support five organisations which work with children suffering from illnesses, disabilities, or who are caring for a loved one.

We are asking our generous band of readers to donate brand new toys, games, books or other gifts suitable for children of all ages.

The gifts will be shared between five organisations – Telford Young Carers, which provides support for youngsters who have to look after a loved one; Hope House Children’s Hospice; The Harry Johnson Trust, which cares for children with cancer; The Movement Centre in Gobowen, which provides pioneering therapies for children with mobility problems, and the children’s ward at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital.

Vanessa Thomas, of Hope House in Gobowen, near Oswestry, said: “Christmas is a magical time, and can be especially poignant for families whose child has a life-threatening illness, or whose child has died.”

She said the charity was at present supporting more than 300 children and young people across Shropshire and Powys.

“This includes children suffering from incurable conditions and their brothers and sisters,” Vanessa added.

“They strive to ensure the children and their families have the best quality of life, with access to specialist care and bereavement support, when and where they need it.”

This year, Rotherwood Healthcare which runs the St George’s Park and Roden Hall care homes in Telford is also on board.

Since its launch in 2015, the appeal has seen about 4,000 gifts distributed to charities and organisations across Shropshire.

Donations can be handed in at our three collection points: