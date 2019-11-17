Menu

Car crashes into telegraph pole near Shropshire beauty spot

By Deborah Hardiman | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

A car left the road and struck a telegraph pole near a Shropshire beauty spot.

The Police

Emergency crews rushed to the B4371 near Wenlock Edge on Sunday morning.

The incident which happened at about 7.40am involved a 4x4 motor.

No-one was trapped.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Four crews from Wellington and Tweedale attended along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands ambulance Service.

Much Wenlock Fire Station posted on Twitter: "The crew were mobilised by @SFRS_Control this morning, along with colleagues from @SFRS_Wellington and Tweedale, to an RTC on the B4371 near Wenlock Edge."

A fire service operations officer was in attendance.

The fire service also attended a two-vehicle crash, in Manor Road, Hadley, in Telford, at about 5.50pm on Saturday.

Crews from Telford Central and Wellington attended.

