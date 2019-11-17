Advertising
Car crashes into telegraph pole near Shropshire beauty spot
A car left the road and struck a telegraph pole near a Shropshire beauty spot.
Emergency crews rushed to the B4371 near Wenlock Edge on Sunday morning.
The incident which happened at about 7.40am involved a 4x4 motor.
No-one was trapped.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Four crews from Wellington and Tweedale attended along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands ambulance Service.
Much Wenlock Fire Station posted on Twitter: "The crew were mobilised by @SFRS_Control this morning, along with colleagues from @SFRS_Wellington and Tweedale, to an RTC on the B4371 near Wenlock Edge."
A fire service operations officer was in attendance.
The fire service also attended a two-vehicle crash, in Manor Road, Hadley, in Telford, at about 5.50pm on Saturday.
Crews from Telford Central and Wellington attended.
