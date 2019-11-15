Shropshire road dispute councillor excuses himself from meeting

Councillor Vince Hunt left the Guildhall's chamber at the start of the planning committee meeting on Wednesday night blaming issues with "some people" in the town.

Moments earlier he chaired a short meeting of the amenities committee where a member of the public requested to read aloud a letter calling for him and mayoress Joyce Barrow to stand down following a row over resurfacing work on a road leading to Councillor Hunt's home.

But the complainant failed to turn up to address the meeting in the public session.

The two councillors have already been cleared of any wrongdoing following a Shropshire Council investigation over work carried out in Shands Lane in Trefonen near Oswestry last December.

Councillor Hunt told members: "I am not going to stay for the planning meeting, if you don't mind. There are some vicious people in this town and I think it's best if I leave."

The planning committee was chaired by Councillor Sandie Best instead.

The dispute surrounds an email titled ‘Vince Hunt’s Road!” sent by Councillor Barrow to highways bosses at Shropshire Council, asking when the work would be done.

It led to complaints from councillors and members of the public who suggested the money would have been better spent on other projects.