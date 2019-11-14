Advertising
Flood warnings in place and cars stranded as Shropshire braces for more rain
A number of flood warnings and alerts are in place for Shropshire as the county braces itself for more rain today.
A flood warning is in place for the River Teme at Leintwardine and Walford, in south Shropshire, meaning flooding is expected.
River levels are rising at the Leintwardine river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.
Flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected to start between 11am and 1pm today.
The A4113 at Leintwardine has also been affected by flooding.
There is also a flood warning in place for the River Teme at Stanford Bridge.
Roads in the south of the county were particularly affected following heavy rainfall yesterday and overnight.
Stretches of the A49 between Craven Arms and Ludlow were passable only with care while minor roads were under inches of water.
At Craven Arms, the road from the A49 to the industrial park was closed with Highways England working on the drainage system to alleviate the flooding.
The road between Salway and Tenbury was also affected with a number of roads becoming trapped in the flood water.
The Clungunford to Craven Arms road was passable with care while there were large puddles on the carriageway at Onibury.
The B4383 between Bishops Castle and Craven Arms was passable with care and the road through Diddlebury and Munslow was also flooded.
Shrewsbury's Frankwell car park, meanwhile, will be closed overnight due to water level predictions. Shropshire Council has warned the car park will be closed from tonight until further notice.
Flood alerts are also in place for the River Severn; Ledwyche Brook and River Rea; Lower Teme; Rea Brook and Cound Brook; Severn Vyrnwy Confluence; Tern and Perry Catchments; The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester and Upper Teme.
Dave Throup, Environment Agency manager for Herefordshire and Worcestershire, said the low level flood barriers remain up at Frankwell in Shrewsbury and the situation is being closely monitored.
The Met Office also issued a yellow weather warning for snow last night, which could affect some parts of south Shropshire until 10am this morning.
Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service also warned motorists not to drive through flood water after two cars became stranded at Stockton Cross, near Leominster, this morning.
