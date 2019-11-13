Teen singer to light up Bridgnorth festive switch-on

The 17 year old will perform at the event due to be held on November 22.

She is due to perform an hour-long finale set at 7pm at the Christmas Lighting Up Night.

“Performing in my home town is always a special gig, not to mention the fact that it’s to celebrate the start of Christmas, my favourite time of year," said Jen.

"It’s always great to see everyone come together and I can’t wait to showcase some of my new music - I hope they like it.”

Residents and shoppers are welcome to join in the festivities in Bridgnorth High Street from 4pm until 8pm.

The event is free.