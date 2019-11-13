Force gains golden accolade for supporting veterans

The force which serves Shropshire has been rewarded in the military's Employer Recognition Scheme. The award represents the highest badge of honour available to organisations that employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families.

And employs a number of war veterans, including national servicemen, regulars and reserves, in police officer and other roles. It also has a reservist policy in place to support its employees.

West Mercia Police chiefs receive the gold award

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans and Detective Inspector Martin Brown, who is is also a Warrant Officer in the Army Intelligence Corps reserves, were presented with the accolade at a ceremony in London earlier this week(12). West Mercia is among four forces to have receive it.

Mr Evans said: "We are proud of the work we are doing to live up to the Armed Forces Covenant pledge and are delighted to be recognised by the Ministry of Defence in this way. It was an honour to receive the award on behalf of our force.

"Supporting and employing current Armed Forces personnel and veterans is a key part of our pledge to protect communities from harm.

"The skills and experience those with an Armed Forces background develop during their military service – such as problem-solving, leadership and working under pressure – are ideal for a number of roles within the force and we are proud to count them among our employees.

"This award is a wonderful achievement and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in getting us to this stage."

Sacrifice

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “This prestigious award celebrates the advocacy and support that the police give to the armed forces community. It was an honour to attend this event, and celebrate the outstanding work of West Mercia Police, working with the armed forces to recognise the significant contribution service personnel make.”

The force was awarded the silver award two years ago. It signed up to the the Community Covenant in 2012 which was replaced by the Armed Forces Covenant which it signed last year.

It said the award demonstrates the force's commitment to treating service personnel and their families with fairness and recognising their dedication and sacrifice in serving Britain.