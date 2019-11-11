Shropshire and Mid Wales fall silent again for Armistice Day

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month was marked with a two-minute silence, 101 years after the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany.

It followed Remembrance Sunday services and parades across the region yesterday.

At the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month we commemorate #ArmisticeDay and the end of the First World War with a short service and two minutes silence @WMerciaPolice #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/ONftj5YN48 — West Mercia PCC (@WestMerciaPCC) November 11, 2019

The railway remembers. Thank you to all those across our network who observed a minute's silence🌹 #RememberanceDay https://t.co/FBLtBtu0vX — West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) November 11, 2019

Wonderfully observed 2-minute silence on Ward 28 at RSH. Staff and patients taking time to remember the fallen @sathNHS #ArmisticeDay pic.twitter.com/mBeXtsGkJi — Dave Burrows (@BurrowsAbout) November 11, 2019

See also: