Shropshire and Mid Wales fall silent again for Armistice Day
Shropshire fell silent again today, joining the rest of the country to mark Armistice Day.
The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month was marked with a two-minute silence, 101 years after the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany.
It followed Remembrance Sunday services and parades across the region yesterday.
