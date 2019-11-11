Menu

Shropshire and Mid Wales fall silent again for Armistice Day

By Ian Harvey

Shropshire fell silent again today, joining the rest of the country to mark Armistice Day.

Poppies at the Remembrance Sunday service in Shrewsbury

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month was marked with a two-minute silence, 101 years after the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany.

It followed Remembrance Sunday services and parades across the region yesterday.

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey
@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

