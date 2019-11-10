Remembrance Sunday: Shropshire and Mid Wales pay tribute to fallen heroes - with PICTURES

Generations young and old came together to line routes as parades made their way into towns and villages.

While the Royal family were laying wreaths at the Cenotaph in London, dignitaries in towns and villages across Shropshire and Mid Wales were doing the same.

The Mayor of Bridgnorth Councillor Ron Whittle lays a wreath

In Shrewsbury a procession of town leaders, members of the armed forces and youth organisations, led by Shrewsbury Brass Band, paraded from the castle and down Pride Hill to St Chad's Church.

Crowds gathered in their hundreds to hear the service before the laying of wreaths at the war memorial in the Quarry and a two-minute silence.

Mayor of Shrewsbury Phil Gillam was just one of the many town leaders who took part in the service and parade.

He said: "It is extremely important that we remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice during times of war, and as always it was a really wonderful procession and a beautiful service.

"There was a tremendous turnout in Shrewsbury. Days like this are not just for people who have lost a loved one in war, there is a universal respect for those that lived through conflict. We're so lucky to live in a time of peace and get to show our thanks to those who gave so much."

Martin Wood, Shrewsbury Town Crier, said he has been attended the Remembrance Sunday parade for many years and thinks this year was the biggest turnout yet.

"The support shown by the people of Shrewsbury and in fact the whole of Shropshire is just tremendous," he said.

"I think this is the biggest year so far and it was great to see so man youngsters involved. Everyone has got memories that they share and they get passed down the generations. It's great to see people of all ages showing their respect."

In pictures: Crowds gather for Bridgnorth service

Beavers, cubs, scouts and guides gathered among the crowds in Bridgnorth. All Bridgnorth pictures: Tim Sturgess The Bridgnorth Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial The Bridgnorth Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial The parade makes it way through Bridgnorth The parade made its way through Bridgnorth town centre Eddie Brown took part in the Bridgnorth service A veteran prepares to lay his wreath in Bridgnorth People proudly took part in the Bridgnorth ceremony Poppy crosses in memory of the fallen in Bridgnorth People proudly took part in the Bridgnorth ceremony There was a large turnout in Bridgnorth Cubs and scouts took part in the Bridgnorth service Cubs and scouts took part in the Bridgnorth service People proudly took part in the Bridgnorth ceremony

Meanwhile in the south of the county, Mayor of Bridgnorth, Ron Whittle, said more people than ever packed out the castle grounds

"I'm so proud of what our armed forces have done," he said. "But at the same time it's still an incredibly sad day. I have a hard time keeping it together when thinking about how many people lost their lives."