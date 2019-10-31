Solo success for glider pilot Jared, 14, at Shropshire club

Jared, a junior member of the club on top of the Long Mynd, has achieved his ambition to fly solo, becoming one of the youngest people in Britain to do so.

Chris Ellis, club spokesman, said: "His instructor, Dave Crowson, said he has progressed very well and has been ready for going solo for some time. It was just a matter of waiting for the right weather.

"Jared, a pupil at Leasowes High School, Halesowen, is thrilled to have made this significant step in his flying career.

"Junior members at Midland Gliding Club can start training at any age but must be 14 before they can fly solo, which is three years earlier than they can have a driving licence.

"Also in the photo is Richard Head, 70, a retired RAF pilot. Richard, in his 43 years in the RAF, flew Vulcan bombers and later transferred to helicopters.

"He first flew a glider solo as a cadet and re-soloed on the same day as Jared. According to Jared's mother, Julie, the Vulcan is his favourite aircraft so sharing his special day with a Vulcan pilot was a special treat.

"Flying at the Midland Gliding Club is a great way to kick off a career in aviation and it is also where retired RAF and airline pilots come to play."