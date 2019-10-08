Menu

Advertising

Emergency workers rush to two-car crash in Shropshire

By Deborah Hardiman | News | Published:

Emergency crews in Shropshire have rushed to the scene of a two-car crash. The collision happened in Lee near Ellesmere at about 5.20pm on Tuesday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's website stated: "Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Ellesmere - appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."

The service said one person was released from one of the vehicles.

News Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News