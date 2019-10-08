Advertising
Emergency workers rush to two-car crash in Shropshire
Emergency crews in Shropshire have rushed to the scene of a two-car crash. The collision happened in Lee near Ellesmere at about 5.20pm on Tuesday.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's website stated: "Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Ellesmere - appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."
The service said one person was released from one of the vehicles.
