Child accidentally locked inside car in Telford: Second incident in two days

It was the second day in a row that crews have been called to free children locked inside cars in the borough.

In the latest incident they were called to open a car parked in Hollybush Road, in Woodside on Tuesday. A crew from Telford Central Fire Station was called to assist shortly after 6.05pm and they used specialist gear to get into the vehicle.

Crews based in Wellington were called to Rutland Green, in Leegomery, at about 7.20pm on Monday following similar reports of a child accidentally locked in a car.