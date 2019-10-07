Menu

Youngster accidentally locked inside Telford property

By Deborah Hardiman | News | Published:

A child has been led to safety after becoming accidentally locked inside a Telford property.

Crews based in Wellington were called to an address, in Rutland Green, Leegomery, at about 7.20pm on Monday.

They left the scene shortly before 8pm.

A short time earlier a crew used a ring cutter to help a female reported to be in urgent need of assistance at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Based at the town's fire station they removed the item following a call shortly after 6.30 pm.

