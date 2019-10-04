Shropshire flood warnings remain as former hurricane hits parts of UK

Warnings - meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required - are in place for the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and at Melverley.

Meanwhile, flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - are in place for the River Severn in Shropshire and Worcestershire, the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, Tern and Perry Catchments, the River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester, and the River Sow and River Penk.

Elsewhere, western parts of the UK will experience some wet and windy weather into Friday, as the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo head towards the UK.

Friday morning forecast 04/10/19

A yellow weather warning is in place for south-west England and parts of south Wales from 4am Friday, with gusts of up to 50mph expected.

Residents were warned there could be morning rush-hour traffic delays and some short-term loss of power as a result of the conditions.

(PA Graphics)

Advertising

The Met Office said the storm front from Lorenzo sat to the west of Ireland on Thursday evening, having passed close to the Azores earlier in the week.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “It’s currently quite cloudy and wet across the west of the UK.

“It will be turning quite windy as well, with gusts along the coasts of between 35 and 45 mph.

“We will continue to see outbreaks of rain pushing through the night. ”

Advertising

Watch out for some strong winds across south Wales and SW England for Friday morning's rush hour – many of us will see rain too #StormLorenzo #Weatheraware pic.twitter.com/Cg1WDvHVEa — Met Office (@metoffice) October 3, 2019

The south-west of England is expected to experience the wettest of the weather on Friday morning, with wind gusts of between 40-50 mph, although these may be higher along the exposed coastlines, Mr Dewhurst said.

For the rest of England and Wales, Friday’s outlook is fairly autumnal, with some clouds and outbreaks of rain, alongside some sunny spells at times.