Motorist dies in two-car crash on Mid-Wales border with north Shropshire

The crash happened in the early hours of Wednesday on the A525 between Whitchurch and Bangor-on-Dee.

North Wales Police said the driver of one of the vehicle's was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the other car was been taken to hospital with serious injuries following the accident which happened at 4.57am.

Chief Insp Dave Cust, of the roads' policing unit, said: “Our sympathies go out to the family of the driver, who are now being supported by specially trained officers.”

“The investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling on the A525 Whitchurch Road, Bangor on Dee, between Pandy and the Hollybush, between 4.15am and 5am this morning. We are particularly keen to hear from HGV drivers and anyone who may have had a dashcam.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference X143830.