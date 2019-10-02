Flood alerts in place across Shropshire as county given 'brief respite' from rain

The Environment Agency has issued two warnings for floods near the border, and six alerts warning people to be prepared.

There are two warnings in place for The River Vyrnwy at Maebrook and Melverley.

And people are being warned to stay alert along the River Severn in Shropshire and on the Worcestershire border, at the River Sow and River Penk, at the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, at the Tern and Perry Catchments and at the River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester.

Further local warnings at Ledwyche Brook and River Rea, Rea Brook and Cound Brook, Stoke Trent and Upper Teme are no longer in place.

Those who live near areas with alerts are advised to avoid low-lying footpaths near local watercourses, as well as to watch for flooding of roads.

Today will be relatively dry compared to the last few days, but rain will return tomorrow.

Wednesday morning forecast 02/10/19

Advertising

The county will face six days of rain from tomorrow, with showers possible throughout the day and night until Wednesday.

Across the country there were 31 flood warnings and 139 flood alerts still in place across England.

A further two flood warnings and six flood alerts have been issued for Wales.

A clean-up operation is under way after heavy downpours caused flash flooding across the UK.

Advertising

Thunderstorms swept across London, the south of England, Wales and the Midlands on Tuesday, with some areas hit by a week's rain in just an hour.

Clean-up operations are now under way across the UK as forecasters said there will be a brief respite from the rain.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo - currently threatening the Azores - will lash the UK with wind and rain on Thursday.