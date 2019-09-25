Summer days long gone as flood warnings issued

The sudden good weather was replaced by heavy rain yesterday, and while today was likely to be much drier, there were still flood warnings in place.

Parts of Shropshire - especially around Market Drayton and Newport – were hit by up to an average of 32mm of rain per hour on average according to the Met Office. Stafford was also hit particularly hard.

Wolverhampton, Cannock and West Bromwich were also under constant heavy showers, with conditions getting worse towards Birmingham.

Flood warnings were issued for the River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire, as well as for the River Sow and River Penk. A warning has also been issued for the Upper Tame river.

Although flooding of properties was not forecast, it was warned that low-lying land and nearby roads could be hit.

Motorists were also warned to stay away from a busy Shropshire road infamous for its flooding.

Albrighton Fire Station said drivers should not attempt to drive through the bridge by Albrighton Garden Centre off the A41.

"It will come as no surprise that the rainfall has flooded the bridge," they tweeted. "Please DO NOT attempt to drive through it."

West Midlands Fire Service warned people not to drive through flood water.

"It can take just 30cm of water to move your car," the service tweeted. "Always take an alternative route."

There were also delays along the M5 near J2 during the rush hour, when the motorway was taken down to one lane due to floods.

Environment Agency officers were up and down the region, checking and clearing river trash screens. They usually stop rubbish and debris from travelling along the river, but can need to be cleared in heavy rainfall.

The downpour was brought by a burst of low pressure travelling across the UK, along with warm and humid air linked to the remnants of Hurricane Humberto which hit the Bermuda coastline last week.

A low-pressure front is expected to remain for the rest of the week. This will bring bright and breezy weather to the UK along with some showers or prolonged spells of rain.

Temperatures could rise to the low 20s, which is slightly warmer than average for early autumn.