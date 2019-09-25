Bridgnorth Town Council by-election going ahead by law despite withdrawal request

Nigel Philp, a retired surgeon, and business woman Karen Sawbridge are standing as candidates to replace the late Bridgnorth mayor Jean Onions who represented Morfe ward.

However, Mr Philp wrote to the Returning Officer at Shirehall to withdraw his intention to stand after learning who his opponent would be.

In a statement Shropshire Council, which manages elections in the county, said: "Mr Philp’s withdrawal request letter was dated September 2 and was received on September 3.

Bridgnorth

"The nomination pack included a timetable and withdrawal form, which explained that Mr Philp would have needed to formally withdraw by 4pm on Friday August 30, 2019, otherwise the by-election would have to proceed.

"We are therefore not in a position to stop the by-election and polling will take place on Thursday September 26 as planned.

"The Local Elections (Parishes and Communities) (England and Wales) (Amendment) Rules 2014, Schedule 2 . This is the law."

Mr Philp said he would not have submitted his nomination form if he had known that Ms Sawbridge was intending to stand.

"I was persuaded to stand in the by-election, but had I known that Karen was going to do the same I wouldn't have gone ahead.

"She is a very able businesswoman and will do a fantastic job as councillor. I contacted Shirehall in a bid to withdrawn my nomination, however, I was informed that the deadline had passed and it was too late.

"I have spoken to Karen about my views on the matter and I want to inform the community of my position."

Mrs Onions died in July after a long battle with cancer.