Emergency crews rush to two-vehicle crash in Newport

By Deborah Hardiman | News | Published:

Emergency crews have rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Newport.

The collision happened, in Woodcote, at about 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Shropshire fire & Rescue Service said it used specialist gear to help one person from one of the motors, while another person managed to get themselves out before crews arrived at the scene.

Crews based at Albrighton, Telford Central and Wellington, along with an operations officer cutters and spreaders to assist.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

"Road traffic collision involving two vehicles. One person self extricated prior to fire service arrival. One person extricated using holmatro gear, now in care of ambulance service," the bridgade's website stated.

