Shropshire to be 345,000 trees richer in 30 years

A motion outlining the authority’s commitment to increasing its tree cover was considered at a full council meeting and passed with just one vote against and one abstention. The motion was put forward by Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North.

Presenting the motion, he said there was no way of measuring tree loss other than that within conservation areas. But he said there had been a significant loss of tree cover in the Ludlow area.

With the council having declared a climate emergency, Councillor Boddington said this would be a chance for the authority to lead by example and make a concentrated effort to increase the number of trees in a bid to combat CO2 emissions.

Additionally, the motion commits the council to creating a ‘Shropshire Tree Bank’.

The scheme will ask for a voluntary financial contribution from anyone felling a tree, if a replacement cannot be planted on the same site.

It came as members from Extinction Rebellion protested at ahead of and during the meeting against the council’s alleged lack of action over climate change.