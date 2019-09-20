Man stabbed in town centre assault

Dyfed-Powys Police are now appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

The attack took place at around 9.45am on Wednesday.

Two men were walking near the fire station at Severn Road, after getting off a bus in the town centre, when one was stabbed from behind.

He received puncture wounds to his neck and abdomen, which are not life threatening. He was not hospitalised.

The attacker made off from the scene towards the town centre. The second man was not injured.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in connection to the incident.

He remains in police custody at this time. Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them urgently, especially anyone with dash cam footage from between 9.30am and 10am Wednesday morning.

Report information by email on contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101. Quote case number DPP/0010/18/09/2019/01/C.