More than 16,000 Shropshire households living in 'fuel poverty crisis', report shows

The latest statistics from the Government's annual fuel poverty report has revealed 11.8 per cent of homes in Shropshire, equivalent to 16,013, are 'fuel poor', meaning their energy costs are above average and their remaining disposable income after paying their bills puts them below the poverty line.

The national figures for 2017 show approximately 2.53 million homes, equivalent to one in 10, are facing a fuel poverty crisis – a decrease of 0.2 per cent since the previous report in 2016.

On average, fuel poor households need a reduction in their energy bills of £321. However, rural areas such as Shropshire are disproportionately affected with the figure rising to £571.

This is largely due to rural homes typically being older and poorly insulated, making them more expensive to keep warm. The report also highlights a lower uptake of energy efficiency improvements as one of the drivers for the increase in fuel poverty.

In response to the findings, OFTEC, which represents the oil heating industry, is urging the government to provide more support for rural households.

Malcolm Farrow, of OFTEC, said: "Whilst some progress has been made in tackling the fuel poverty epidemic facing Shropshire there is still a long way to go, with many people still struggling with high energy bills and poorly insulated properties.

“Whilst current temperatures provide a summer respite, in a few months' time when the winter weather returns, keeping warm and managing energy bills will once again become a source of concern for many households. It is shocking that in 2019 so many people still cannot afford the basic human right of living in a warm house.”

The report also highlights that fuel costs for the least efficient properties are three times higher than those of the most efficient. As a result, those living in less efficient properties are twice as likely to be fuel poor. This is despite many rural households relying on oil heating which is the cheapest option for those living off the gas grid.

Mr Farrow added: “A key issue we need to address is improving the energy efficiency of our housing stock which is some of the worst in Europe. This can be achieved through better insulation and upgrading to modern boilers which are more efficient and cheaper to run. There is Government financial support available for the poorest households, such as the ECO3 scheme, and a local OFTEC registered technician will be able to advise on how to access this help.”