Dealers targeting university jailed after a car stopped in Shropshire

The passengers inside the Toyota were couple Afas Uddin and Lisa Harbun, and friend Ricky Cornell.

The men were jailed for a total of seven and a half years at Shrewsbury Crown Court for their part in the crime.

Following a search when they were stopped by police on patrol on the A458 at Ford near Shrewsbury, Uddin was found to have a quantity of cocaine hidden in his trousers.

Mr Dean Easthope, prosecuting barrister, said the confiscated drugs had a street value of £2,800.

"It was about 2.50am on August 17, 2018 a Toyota 4x4 was stopped by the police. Four people were inside the vehicle registered to the female who was driving it. That person is not involved in these proceedings.

"Lisa Harbun was the front seat passenger. In the rear was Uddin who was found to have a suspect package in his groin when he was searched. The officers found a plastic bag which he told the officers he thought contained 'speed' also known as amphetamines. He also had a cannabis grinder, a small amount of the drug and a mobile phone.

"The phones of the three defendants were seized. Cornell and Harbun at first refused to provide the pin numbers so they could be checked. When they were provided more than a thousand messages between the group revealed that they were involved in illegal drug activity.

"This this not included the amount of WhatsApp and Facebook messages exchanged.

"The cocaine found on Uddin was analysed and weighed 27.2g valuing £1,400 to £2,000 loose. In £10 packet deals it would have a street value of £2,800. In her police interview Harbun said she had been to Birmingham to visit her parents and her children who lived with them.

"Cornell said he had caught the train to New Street and met up with his friends. Uddin said the cannabis for for his personal use. He said he thought the substance in the bag speed and he was going to take it the refreshers' week at a university," Mr Easthope said.

Mr Jonathan Austin, representing Uddin, said his client worked as a kitchen porter and his arrest had come as a surprise to his employers who spoke highly of him.

Uddin, 28, Harbun, 24, and Cornell, 28, all of Heol Powys, Machynlletheach admitted charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine between August and September last year.

Uddin also pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.

Expectant mother Harbun was jailed for two years suspended for 18 months being concerned in the supply of cocaine. She must also attend 20 rehabilitation activity days with probation.

She pleaded guilty on the basis that she acted on the direction of her partner Uddin.