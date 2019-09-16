Bridgnorth's Puff's charity cake sale raises £500

The event was part of efforts by resident Dana Power, 64, to raise cash for Asthma UK.

The cake stall held last month was the latest in a series of activities he has put on in support of the charity, including taking part in this year's London Marathon.

"I would just like to thank everyone who donated, baked, or purchased a cake, Special thanks to Carrieanne Bishop from The Cake Room Bridgnorth Ltd for making this amazing wheelbarrow cake for us to raffle off,.

"We raised a fantastic £372.18, on the day, and the winner of the awesome cake, auctioned it off online and raised a further £45. "Also massive thanks to my wife Tina for always supporting me and helping on the day and my neighbour Margaret Bray who always gives up her time to help Puff," Mr Powers says.

He has so far raised more than £700 for the charity.

In addition to fundraising he works is a driver at Bridgnorth Endowed School, and at Bridgnorth Flowers and Gifts.

To donate to Dana’s latest effort, go to virginmoneygiving.com/DanaPower63