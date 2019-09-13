Menu

Advertising

Eagle on the loose in Wem

By Charlotte Bentley | Oswestry | News | Published:

An eagle has escaped from a falconry in north Shropshire.

Paco, the Chilean blue eagle

Paco, the Chilean Blue Eagle, is loose somewhere in the Wem area after he escaped from the Shropshire Falconry.

The ring was broken on his perch whilst a member of staff was cleaning.

He is loose with his leash still attached and the Shropshire Falconry said it is imperative they find him.

If there is any sightings please call 07968 715564 with any information.

News Oswestry Local Hubs
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News