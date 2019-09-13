Advertising
Eagle on the loose in Wem
An eagle has escaped from a falconry in north Shropshire.
Paco, the Chilean Blue Eagle, is loose somewhere in the Wem area after he escaped from the Shropshire Falconry.
The ring was broken on his perch whilst a member of staff was cleaning.
He is loose with his leash still attached and the Shropshire Falconry said it is imperative they find him.
If there is any sightings please call 07968 715564 with any information.
