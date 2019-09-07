Menu

Cheers! Shropshire's pints are the cheapest

By Rob Smith | News | Published:

Shropshire is the cheapest place in Britain to buy a pint of beer, a survey has found.

The Good Pub Guide, published this week, surveyed drinkers around the country and found the cheapest pints on average can be found in Shropshire, at £3.46.

That is £1.11 cheaper than the most expensive region, London.

The guide, which features reviews of pubs all over the country, said that the average price of a pint of beer in the UK this year was £3.79, which is 10p higher than last year.

It also found that Herefordshire is the second-cheapest region after Shropshire, at £3.48 per pint.

Meanwhile, pints in Wales cost £3.62 on average, and £4.03 in Scotland.

