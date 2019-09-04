Shooting, sailing and obstacle courses among highlights at Shropshire Army Cadets camp

More than 500 Army Cadets and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers (CFAVs) from across the county travelled down to Pribright Training Camp in Surrey for the annual camp.

The cadets, aged between 12 and 18, took part in military activities including first aid, drill, fieldcraft and shooting, as well as a range of adventure training days, designed to encourage them to push themselves to their limits while still having fun.

They took part in shooting and sailing

During the week the cadets donated £250 to the Medicine Ball Challenge, in which an ACF Instructor had been carrying a medicine ball 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to signify the burden suffered by those with mental health issues. The money will go to armed forces mental health charities.

Captain Simon Protano said: “The ACF is extremely aware that mental health effects everyone, including our cadets, which over recent years has become more and more highlighted in the press. It was extremely moving to see the cadets support this great cause.”

During the week the cadets also received a well-deserved special delivery in the form of the BFBS (British Forces Broadcasting Service) ice cream van which is currently travelling around the UK supporting troops and cadet forces.

Taking a break

As the week ended a number of awards were handed out to both cadets and instructors. A long service medal third clasp was presented to RSMI Kevin Pound to recognise his 30th year as an instructor in Shropshire, while 2Lt Ceri Stokes, based at Oswestry Detachment, was also as the Detachment Commander of the Year.

Advertising

“This year's annual camp has been a real success, which has been made possible by the fantastic support from the Cadet Force Adult Volunteers who each year give up their annual leave to support our young people to achieve so much,” said Commandant, Colonel Gary Newbrook.

The top award was the highly sought after Lucas Tooth Shield, which takes into consideration the cadets' overall activity and competitions throughout the year, which was presented to Harlescott Detachment.

Detachment Commander, SSI Shanade Wheelden said: “I am extremely proud of the positive attitude, dedication and ongoing effect of the cadets."