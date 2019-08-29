Snap to it with Shropshire countryside picture competition entries

The contest is being organised by Shropshire branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) to mark its 70th birthday.

The charity wants photographers to enter images of the county’s landscapes based on the theme My Shropshire.

From wide panoramic views and winding country roads to historic remains, judges are looking for the best snaps across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. The competition is free to enter and photographers can submit pictures in three categories – Shropshire countryside, heritage towns, and villages.

Entry forms are available on www.cpreshropshire.org.uk/photo-competition, with the deadline for entries September 6.