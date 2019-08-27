Paddleboard epic to raise money for little Jacob

Jacob Smith's parents, uncle and aunts began the challenge in the River Wye at Hereford on Saturday, and hope to meet their goal in less than seven days.

Jacob lives with the rare genetic disorder 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, also known as DiGeorge syndrome. It means from a young age he has had to contend with severe developmental issues, both physically and emotionally.

His father Ben said: "Jacob was born with a cleft lip and submucous palate, and a right arotic arch. He is very lucky that the right arotic hasn't caused any problems but he has this checked regularly.

"At 13 weeks old he had his surgery for repairing his cleft which was a very difficult time. He suffered with feeding problems as well as reflux and slow speech, he has had a lot of input from the speech and language therapist to help his progression.

Jacob

"As he began to grow he showed signs of slow development, muscle weakness and hyper-mobility. He struggled to hold his head up.

"He has very slow progression with regards to learning compared to his peers and finds it difficult with social interactions and making friends, and he gets very anxious.

"He needs regular routine and pre-warning of changes as he finds this upsetting and difficult. He also gets very frustrated when trying to communicate what he wants and if he can't explain what he means.

Advertising

"Everyday things we take for granted takes a little more time and careful planning. We feel very lucky though as the condition affects each person differently and there are people who have a lot more severe medical conditions."

Support

Ben said that the charity Max Appeal, which supports families affected by DiGeorge syndrome, has been a huge help for them with advice and support, and now they are doing their bit to raise funds.

They have been donated paddleboards by companies including Quroc.

Advertising

Jacob's parents Ben and Victoria will join Ben's brother Daniel, his partner Tracy and their sister Kayleigh Millward to paddle a total of 300 kilometres on the river Wye, aiming to celebrate their triumph some time this week at the Hope & Anchor pub in Ross-on-Wye.

The family is originally from Telford, though the paddlers have been staying with the siblings' mother, Jacob's grandmother Julie, at her home in Tern Hill.

Former army engineer Ben said: "We are raising money for Max Appeal to raise awareness of 22q11 deletion and support the thousands of families affected.

"With the support of family, friends and the help and advice received from Max Appeal we were able to move forward as a family and ensure Jacob had the extra help required.

"Everyone has had to learn to paddleboard from scratch. We started back in November."

The family's online appeal has already raised more than £2,700. To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/sup300