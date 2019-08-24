Get in the picture for Shropshire calendar competition

Less than two weeks are left for entries to be accepted for The Wrekin Housing Group competition, which will see 12 works of art printed in its 2020 calendar.

Everyone has until Friday, August 30 to submit their work, which should be on the theme of where they live, and could be on the walls of over 15,000 homes across the county.

One of the judges, Lois Harding, is a graphic designer and has worked on the group’s calendars for the last ten years.

She said there is no restriction on age, or the media that artists use.

Pride

She said: “From glass blowing and ceramics to needlework and textiles – the competition is open to all creatives, with the overall winner taking pride of place on the front cover. We want people to take inspiration from their local area.

“The subject doesn’t have to be landscape, but could be based on folklore, buildings or people.”

Over the last few years the calendar has featured works from local photographers and partner organisations including The National Trust, The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust and Severn Valley Railway, and has included themes such as baby animals, healthy living and local landscapes.

Advertising

Kathryn Holmes, marketing executive at the group, said: “We’re looking to hear from local creatives that have a passion for their local area.

“As well as featuring in the calendar the winning pieces will form an exhibition later this year, which will be open to the public, and entrants also have the chance of winning up to £150 in art supply vouchers.”

All entries will be judged by a panel made up of representatives from The Wrekin Housing Group and its tenants’ panel and Telford College, which has been supporting the group in delivering the project.

To enter send a digital image of your work to calendar2020@wrekinhousingtrust.org.uk accompanied by approximately 50 words describing which region/area has influenced and inspired the work.

Include your contact details including name, address and phone number.

For more information go to wrekinhousingtrust.org.uk/Pages/About-Us/2020-calendar-competition