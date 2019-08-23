West Mercia Police recognised for armed forces support

The force has been awarded gold in the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS).

The gold award represents the highest badge of honour available to organisations that employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families.

West Mercia Police originally signed the Community Covenant in 2012.

In 2014 this was superseded by the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC) and so in 2018 the force re-signed.

In signing the AFC it is demonstrating its commitment to treating service personnel and their families with fairness and respect, and recognising their dedication and sacrifice in serving our country.

The force employs several veterans – anyone who has served in Her Majesty’s armed forces at any time including national servicemen, regulars and reserves – as police officers and staff.

It also has a reservist policy in place to support its employees.

West Mercia Police was awarded the silver ERS Award by the MOD in 2017.

Yesterday (22) it was revealed as a recipient of the gold award .

That makes it one of only four forces to have received the accolade.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: “This prestigious award celebrates the advocacy and support that the police give to the armed forces community.

“It is important for West Mercia Police to be representative and inclusive in order to offer the best possible service to the communities they serve, and the outstanding work with the armed forces is a great example of this.”

Speaking about the recognition, assistant chief constable Martin Evans said: “We are proud of the work we are doing to live up to the Armed Forces Covenant pledge and are delighted to be recognised by the Ministry of Defence in this way.

“Supporting and employing current armed forces personnel and veterans is a key part of our pledge to protect communities from harm.

“The skills and experience those with an armed forces background develop during their military service – such as problem-solving and working under pressure – are ideal for a number of roles within the force and we are proud to count them among our employees.

“This award is a wonderful achievement and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in getting us to this stage.”