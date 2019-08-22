Shropshire walking group hits £10,000 in donations after 25 years of fundraising

The 'CAB Walkers' have been trekking around south Shropshire since 1992, when it was started by Niall and Susan McCormack shortly after they moved to Ludlow.

In September 1994 they began to raise funds for the Citizen's Advice Bureau, for which they were both volunteering at the time.

The group began with no specific name but soon became known as the CAB Walkers.

The early fortnightly walks were all researched and led by the McCormacks and they quickly gained a loyal following.

The idea was that anyone was welcome to join a walk and walkers were asked to make a voluntary donation towards the charity.

Niall died in 2010 and Susan continued to organise the programme single handedly until the co-ordination role was taken on by Roy Griffin 18 months ago, though Susan continues to join and lead some walks.

On the group's 817th walk on Thursday, August 15, the donations collected brought the overall total funds raised to over £10,000.

Jackie Jeffrey, Chief Executive of Shropshire CAB said: "We are so appreciative for the support we get from Ludlow Walkers and can't thank them enough.

"£10,000 is a huge amount to raise and it all goes to help the people of Shropshire. It is that constant support which is so heart warming, knowing there are people out there who want to support our charity."